Giant panda Ling Yan's 8th birthday celebrated in central China
(Ecns.cn) 11:31, August 19, 2025
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows that giant panda Ling Yan welcomes its 8th birthday at Luanchuan county, Luoyang city, Henan Province, central China. (Photo/China News Service)
Panda keepers prepared a special birthday cake made of bamboo shoots, apples, and roughage for Ling Yan.
Visitors share giant panda Ling Yan's birthday cake at Luanchuan county, Luoyang city, Henan Province, central China. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows that giant panda Ling Yan welcomes its 8th birthday celebration at Luanchuan county, Luoyang city, Henan Province, central China. (Photo/China News Service)
