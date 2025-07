Giant panda Dingding's eighth birthday celebrated at Moscow Zoo

Xinhua) 09:26, July 31, 2025

A girl with a panda doll attends a birthday celebration for giant panda Dingding at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025. The Moscow Zoo held an event to celebrate giant panda Dingding's eighth birthday on Wednesday.

Giant panda Dingding plays by birthday gifts at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

People perform a lion dance during an event for giant pandas at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Visitors pose for photos with a giant panda doll at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Giant panda Dingding eats by birthday decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

People attend a birthday celebration for giant panda Dingding at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

People attend a birthday celebration for giant panda Dingding at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Giant panda Dingding plays under birthday decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Giant panda Dingding walks under birthday decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Giant panda Dingding touches a birthday gift at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

People listen to an introduction about the diet of giant panda at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

People watch a lion dance during an event for giant pandas at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Giant panda Dingding sits under birthday decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

Giant panda Dingding looks at birthday gifts at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

People wait to attend a birthday celebration for giant panda Dingding at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025.

