We Are China

Giant pandas enjoy summer treats in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 14:40, July 11, 2025

A giant panda savors its food at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 10, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Giant pandas were seen adorably lounging in their enclosures Thursday, enjoying delicious treats.

Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a playful giant panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

A giant panda cools off in the pool at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 10, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a playful giant panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)