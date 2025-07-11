Giant pandas enjoy summer treats in Chengdu
A giant panda savors its food at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 10, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Giant pandas were seen adorably lounging in their enclosures Thursday, enjoying delicious treats.
Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a playful giant panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)
A giant panda cools off in the pool at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 10, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a playful giant panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
