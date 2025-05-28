Home>>
Hong Kong-born giant panda twins named Jia Jia, De De
(Ecns.cn) 15:58, May 28, 2025
The female giant panda cub Jia Jia (R) and the male giant panda cub De De play with their mother Ying Ying at the Giant Panda Adventure area of the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
The first locally-born giant panda cubs were named Jia Jia and De De at the Ocean Park on Tuesday.
Birth certificates are displayed at the Giant Panda Adventure area of the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
People pose for a group photo at the Giant Panda Adventure area of the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- First locally-born giant panda cubs in HK get names
- Hong Kong IPOs raise over 9.7 bln USD so far in 2025
- Giant panda celebrates 11th birthday at Jinan zoo
- Hong Kong shows resilience amid global economic uncertainty: HKSAR gov't
- Hong Kong’s plan for logistics hub to strengthen its critical role in global trade
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.