Hong Kong-born giant panda twins named Jia Jia, De De

Ecns.cn) 15:58, May 28, 2025

The female giant panda cub Jia Jia (R) and the male giant panda cub De De play with their mother Ying Ying at the Giant Panda Adventure area of the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

The first locally-born giant panda cubs were named Jia Jia and De De at the Ocean Park on Tuesday.

Birth certificates are displayed at the Giant Panda Adventure area of the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

People pose for a group photo at the Giant Panda Adventure area of the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

