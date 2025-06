We Are China

Giant panda Mei Zhu celebrates its 1st birthday in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:46, June 19, 2025

Giant panda Mei Zhu and its mother Meng Meng taste a birthday cake customized for Mei Zhou at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong Province, June 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Mei Zhu welcomed its first birthday on Wednesday. It was born at Chimelong Safari Park on June 18, 2024 to mother Meng Meng. Being 178 grams at birth, it has grown to 27.1 kilograms and in good condition.

Giant panda Mei Zhu plays on a chair at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong Province, June 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda Mei Zhu is attracted by an enrichment toy at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong Province, June 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda Mei Zhu attracts tourists at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong Province, June 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

