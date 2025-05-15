Viennese welcome panda pair from China

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks during a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of a new pair of gaint pandas from China at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

VIENNA, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A welcoming ceremony for a pair of Chinese giant pandas took place in Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo on Wednesday, marking the official start of a decade-long stay in the Austrian capital of the panda pair for scientific research purposes and as friendship envoys.

The two giant pandas -- male He Feng and female Lan Yun -- arrived in Austria on April 23.

Addressing the ceremony, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said giant pandas are a symbol of the friendship between his country and China. The cooperation on giant panda protection like this creates trust and brings nations closer together.

Van der Bellen said that he is very happy to officially welcome the giant pandas to the new home and that the Chinese giant panda is deeply loved by the Austrian people.

Chinese Ambassador to Austria Qi Mei attended the ceremony.

As part of the ceremony, the Schoenbrunn Zoo staged a traditional Chinese lion dance performance to celebrate the panda pair's arrival, to the cheers of the audience. Among the crowds were dozens of local school children holding signs reading "Warmly Welcome" to demonstrate their love for the Chinese giant panda.

The panda pair's arrival marks the latest 10-year round of the scientific collaboration between China and Austria on giant panda conservation, which started in 2003. The past years of cooperation saw the birth of five panda cubs in Austria, a record for Europe on breeding, alongside achievements made in disease control, staff training and public education.

Children welcome a giant panda pair from China at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

