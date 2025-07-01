Celebration for giant panda Xin Xin's 35th birthday held in Mexico
A visitor holds a toy panda at the birthday party for Giant panda Xin Xin, at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on June 29, 2025. The celebration for giant panda Xin Xin's 35th birthday was held here on Sunday. The festivities included a traditional lion dance, an exhibition of panda-themed artwork, and a birthday cake ceremony, which drew large crowds in a lively atmosphere.
In 1975, the Chinese government gifted two giant pandas, Ying Ying and Pe Pe, to the Mexican government. Their descendant, Xin Xin, was born in Mexico on July 1, 1990. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A child displays a panda-themed painting at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on June 29, 2025. The celebration for giant panda Xin Xin's 35th birthday was held here on Sunday. The festivities included a traditional lion dance, an exhibition of panda-themed artwork, and a birthday cake ceremony, which drew large crowds in a lively atmosphere.
Giant panda Xin Xin enjoys her birthday party at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on June 29, 2025. The celebration for giant panda Xin Xin's 35th birthday was held here on Sunday. The festivities included a traditional lion dance, an exhibition of panda-themed artwork, and a birthday cake ceremony, which drew large crowds in a lively atmosphere.
Giant panda Xin Xin is pictured sitting behind her symbolized birthday cake at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on June 29, 2025. The celebration for giant panda Xin Xin's 35th birthday was held here on Sunday. The festivities included a traditional lion dance, an exhibition of panda-themed artwork, and a birthday cake ceremony, which drew large crowds in a lively atmosphere.
