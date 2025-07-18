Giant panda birthday season event held in China's Sichuan
A cub of giant panda Cancan plays at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Two cubs of the giant panda Xidou lay on the ground enjoying delicious food at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Giant panda Fubao eats bamboo at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Giant panda Shuixiu plays at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A giant panda eats bamboo at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
The giant panda Xiao Qiji enjoys delicacies at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A giant panda eats bamboo at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2025. A giant panda birthday season event, hosted by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, was held here on Thursday. The much-anticipated giant pandas, including Fubao and Xiao Qiji, met the public and enjoyed delicacies such as carrots, watermelons, etc. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
