Birthday of giant pandas celebrated in Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:44, July 28, 2025

Giant panda Yi Jia enjoys a birthday meal at a giant panda conservation complex on Huaying Mountain in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2025. A birthday party was held here to celebrate the birthday of giant pandas Lin Xi and Yi Jia. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

Giant panda Lin Xi enjoys a birthday meal at a giant panda conservation complex on Huaying Mountain in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2025. A birthday party was held here to celebrate the birthday of giant pandas Lin Xi and Yi Jia. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

