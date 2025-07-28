Birthday of giant pandas celebrated in Sichuan
Giant panda Yi Jia enjoys a birthday meal at a giant panda conservation complex on Huaying Mountain in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2025. A birthday party was held here to celebrate the birthday of giant pandas Lin Xi and Yi Jia. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)
Giant panda Lin Xi enjoys a birthday meal at a giant panda conservation complex on Huaying Mountain in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2025. A birthday party was held here to celebrate the birthday of giant pandas Lin Xi and Yi Jia. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)
Photos
