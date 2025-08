Moscow Zoo holds event to celebrate giant panda Ru Yi's birthday

Xinhua) 11:11, August 01, 2025

Giant panda Ru Yi eats food at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia on July 31, 2025. The Moscow Zoo held an event to celebrate giant panda Ru Yi's birthday on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)

