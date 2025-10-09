Home>>
Panda cub feasts on Mid-Autumn mooncakes
(People's Daily App) 10:27, October 09, 2025
This Monday, giant panda cub Mei Zhu celebrated her second Mid-Autumn Festival at Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park. The female cub enjoyed special mooncakes made with panda-friendly ingredients, along with fresh carrots and bamboo shoots prepared by her keepers. Watch as adorable Mei Zhu feasts on her holiday treat.
