Panda cub feasts on Mid-Autumn mooncakes

(People's Daily App) 10:27, October 09, 2025

This Monday, giant panda cub Mei Zhu celebrated her second Mid-Autumn Festival at Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park. The female cub enjoyed special mooncakes made with panda-friendly ingredients, along with fresh carrots and bamboo shoots prepared by her keepers. Watch as adorable Mei Zhu feasts on her holiday treat.

