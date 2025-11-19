Malaysia welcomes new giant panda couple "Chen Xing,""Xiao Yue"

Xinhua) 13:21, November 19, 2025

Staff members transfer giant pandas upon their arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2025. Malaysia welcomed the arrival of the new pair of giant pandas, "Chen Xing" and "Xiao Yue," with the pair touching down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday. In May 2014, China and Malaysia launched their first round of international cooperation on giant panda conservation. This April, a joint statement signed by both countries announced their agreement to continue cooperative research on giant panda conservation, expressing hopes for further progress in the field. (Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability of Malaysia/Handout via Xinhua)

The new pair were born in 2020. The male "Chen Xing" is described as robust and outgoing, while the female "Xiao Yue" is rounder and more docile.

The pair will be hosted at Zoo Negara, the country's national zoo, where they will undergo quarantine before being introduced to the Malaysian public.

Giant panda "Chen Xing" is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2025. Malaysia welcomed the arrival of the new pair of giant pandas, "Chen Xing" and "Xiao Yue," with the pair touching down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday. (Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability of Malaysia/Handout via Xinhua)

