In pics: giant panda pair Xingqiu, Yilan at Adelaide Zoo in Australia

Xinhua) 09:18, November 11, 2025

Giant panda Yilan plays with a toy at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Giant panda Xingqiu eats carrot and bamboo at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

A girl looks at giant panda Yilan at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Giant panda Yilan eats bamboos at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Giant panda Xingqiu takes a walk at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Tourists look at giant panda Yilan at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Giant panda Yilan is pictured at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Giant panda Yilan eats bamboos at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Giant panda Yilan is pictured at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025. The giant panda pair Xingqiu, a male, and Yilan, a female, arrived in Adelaide on Dec. 15, 2024. According to the contract, they will spend ten years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the pair Wangwang and Funi who returned to China last November after 15 years in Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)