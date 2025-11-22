Qiang New Year celebrated in Wenchuan, China's Sichuan
This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a scene at an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
A woman in festive attire attends an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows residents attending a group banquet in celebration of the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)
Models present creations at a fashion show held during an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Residents attend a group banquet in celebration of the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a scene at an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Women in ethnic attire take a selfie during an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. An event celebrating the Qiang New Year was held here from Wednesday to Thursday, featuring a series of activities. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)
