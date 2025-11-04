SW China's Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture boosts tourism with natural scenic advantages

Xinhua) 13:12, November 04, 2025

A tourist rests at a homestay in Kangding City, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2025. In recent years, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has leveraged its natural scenic advantages to develop its cultural and tourism industry. From January to October this year, the prefecture has received over 40 million tourist trips, setting a new record for the same period. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

People visit a grassland scenic spot in Kangding City, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2025. In recent years, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has leveraged its natural scenic advantages to develop its cultural and tourism industry. From January to October this year, the prefecture has received over 40 million tourist trips, setting a new record for the same period. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

People visit a scenic spot in Kangding City, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. In recent years, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has leveraged its natural scenic advantages to develop its cultural and tourism industry. From January to October this year, the prefecture has received over 40 million tourist trips, setting a new record for the same period. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Tourists pose for photo in Kangding City, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. In recent years, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has leveraged its natural scenic advantages to develop its cultural and tourism industry. From January to October this year, the prefecture has received over 40 million tourist trips, setting a new record for the same period. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

People dine at a restaurant in Kangding City, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. In recent years, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has leveraged its natural scenic advantages to develop its cultural and tourism industry. From January to October this year, the prefecture has received over 40 million tourist trips, setting a new record for the same period. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

