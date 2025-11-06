Yading scenic spot in China's Sichuan in best viewing season

Xinhua) 16:36, November 06, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows photography enthusiasts taking photos during sunset at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Liu Huawei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Hikers are seen at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows a sunrise view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A macaque rests on top of a tree at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A herd of bharal drink water by a lake at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows a sunset view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows photography enthusiasts taking photos during sunrise at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Liu Huawei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tourists visit the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 29, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Liu Huawei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows hikers' tents set up by a lake at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Zhuang Geer/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows tourists taking photos at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Zhuang Geer/Xinhua)

Horses graze at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A shuttle bus for tourists runs on a road at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 29, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Young men of the Tibetan ethnic group and tourists enjoy Guozhuang dance, a traditional Tibetan square dance, at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Hikers set up their tents at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2025. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows a sunrise view of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Yading scenic spot is in its best viewing season recently, attracting flocks of tourists there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

