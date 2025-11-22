China urges Takaichi to retract wrongful remarks for strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with China

Xinhua) 09:25, November 22, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese side should retract its wrongful remarks if it wants to develop a strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

"Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's brazenly wrongful remarks on Taiwan, which imply the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait, have sparked anger and condemnation from the Chinese people," Mao said at a regular news briefing, reiterating China's firm opposition to these remarks.

If Japan wants to develop a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era, it should abide by the spirit of the four political documents between the two countries, honour its political commitments, immediately retract its erroneous remarks, and deliver on the commitments it has made to China, Mao said.

