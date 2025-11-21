Home>>
Whatever show Lai Ching-te authorities put on, it does not change the fact that Taiwan is China's Taiwan: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:58, November 21, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Whatever show the Lai Ching-te authorities put on, it does not change the fact that Taiwan is China's Taiwan and it is an inalienable part of China's territory, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Lai Ching-te's expression of his support for Japan on social media.
