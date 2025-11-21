China says Japanese PM's erroneous Taiwan-related remarks severely affect economic, trade cooperation

Xinhua) 08:48, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The blatant Taiwan-related remarks made recently by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are fundamentally undermining the political foundation of China-Japan relations and causing a severe negative impact on China-Japan economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

China urges the Japanese side to take a responsible attitude toward history and China-Japan relations, withdraw its wrongful remarks and actions, earnestly fulfill its commitments to China, and create a favorable environment for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, He Yongqian, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

"If Japan persists in its own way and continues to go further down the wrong path, China will resolutely take necessary measures and all consequences will be borne by Japan," the spokesperson said in response to a media query over the Japanese prime minister's recent remarks regarding Taiwan, which have drawn a massive public backlash among the Chinese people.

