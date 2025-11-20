Mainland warns DPP against sacrificing Taiwan interests for U.S. favor

Xinhua) 08:36, November 20, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned Taiwan authorities against currying favor with the United States at the cost of Taiwan people and its own economy, saying that such acts will only end up being exploited as the U.S. always prioritizes "America First."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media report claiming that in their tariff negotiations, the United States asked Taiwan to invest 350 to 550 billion U.S. dollars in the U.S.

Expressing a high level of concern, Zhu noted that such an investment amount is equivalent to 44 to 69 percent of Taiwan's 2024 GDP and accounts for 58 to 92 percent of its foreign exchange reserve in October.

"If the report is true, it only proves that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are willing to sacrifice Taiwan people's hard-earned money and disregard Taiwan businesses' interests in pursuit of external support for their separatist scheme," Zhu said.

Such acts will lead to the movement of capital, technology and talent from Taiwan to the United States, gravely damaging Taiwan's industrial development, Zhu added.

"More and more facts are making the people of Taiwan realize that the United States always prioritizes 'America First,'" said Zhu.

In response to another media report saying that Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te is seeking to "transit" through the United States before the end of the year, Zhu voiced firm opposition to such acts in any form and under any pretext.

"We urge the U.S. side to adhere to the one-China principle and relevant provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, cope with the Taiwan question with double prudence, and not to send any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Zhu said.

Zhu also warned Lai and the DPP authorities that any attempt to seek "independence" by relying on external forces is destined to fail.

