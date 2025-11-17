Cross-Strait tea expo attracts 173 businesses from Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:53, November 17, 2025

FUZHOU, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo opened on Sunday in the city of Wuyishan, east China's Fujian Province. Featuring the theme of integrated development of tea culture, industry, and science and technology, this year's expo has drawn over 850 enterprises, including 173 from Taiwan.

With 2,300 booths spanning 48,000 square meters, the event includes four main themed exhibition halls.

Notably, the Taiwan section features 200 booths, a 14.3 percent increase from the previous year, highlighting strengthened tea industry exchanges across the Strait.

Li Huang-yi, a tea farmer from New Taipei City, attended the expo for the first time.

"I brought three types of oolong tea that I produced myself," Li said. "I hope to connect with more tea enthusiasts through the expo and further expand my market."

The event continues to emphasize cross-Strait exchanges, especially among youth, with over 10 related activities scheduled. Jointly organized by industrial associations from both sides, the expo will run until Thursday.

