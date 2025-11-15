Japanese PM's erroneous remarks on Taiwan continue to spark domestic outcry, stern Chinese warnings

November 15, 2025

BEIJING/TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's provocative remarks on Taiwan last week continued to draw criticism at home, with stern warnings from China over her irresponsible act.

At a Diet meeting last week, Takaichi claimed that the Japanese Self-Defense Force could exercise the right of collective self-defense if the Chinese mainland "uses military forces against Taiwan." Despite China's serious démarches and protests, she refused to retract her remarks that imply the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

Takaichi's erroneous and dangerous remarks have drawn heavy criticism from senior political figures and the media at home.

During a radio appearance on TBS on Thursday, Japanese former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called Takaichi's comments "very close to claiming that a Taiwan contingency is a Japan contingency," adding that previous governments had consistently avoided making definitive declarations on how the government would respond to specific scenarios regarding the Taiwan question.

Hiroshi Ogushi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), quoted by Jiji Press on Tuesday, had demanded Takaichi revoke the remarks.

"If a 'survival-threatening situation' is recognized, it would lead to a defense mobilization. This is a judgment equivalent to entering a war, and past cabinets have been cautious in making such statements," Ogushi said.

Ichiro Ozawa, a member of the House of Representatives from the CDPJ, posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday that "this has become a true 'existence crisis,' which ultimately forces great sacrifices on the people," and said "that is why diplomacy and politics must always remain calm."

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama responded again on X on Tuesday to Takaichi's erroneous remarks, stating that Japan should not interfere in China's internal affairs.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei criticized Takaichi for abandoning "strategic ambiguity." Mainichi newspaper said in an editorial that Takaichi's comments reveal a lack of awareness regarding the gravity of the issue, noting that she must recognize that careless statements can become diplomatic flashpoints.

The Yomiuri Shimbun said in an editorial on Thursday that exploiting security policy for political gain is utterly unacceptable, noting that politicians should not play politics with serious issues.

Chinese authorities have voiced strong opposition and made clear warnings over Takaichi's erroneous remarks.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Thursday summoned the Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi, making serious démarches over the issue and calling Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan "extremely wrong and dangerous."

Sun urged Japan to deeply reflect on its historical crimes and responsibilities, immediately reflect and correct its mistakes, withdraw its bad remarks, and not go further down the wrong path.

A spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Friday reiterated that how to resolve the Taiwan question is entirely a matter at the Chinese people's own discretion and brooks no interference by any external force, noting that Japan had committed crimes against the Chinese people regarding the Taiwan question.

Taiwan was occupied by Japan after Tokyo waged war against China in 1894. The occupation lasted for half a century. On Oct. 25, 1945, a ceremony to accept Japan's surrender in the Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the restoration of Taiwan.

Also on Friday, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, warned the Japanese side of a "crushing defeat" should it dare to take a risk on the Taiwan question.

"Should the Japanese side fail to draw lessons from history and dare to take a risk, or even use force to interfere in the Taiwan question, it will only suffer a crushing defeat against the steel-willed People's Liberation Army and pay a heavy price," Jiang said.

