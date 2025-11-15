Home>>
China urges U.S. to approach Taiwan question with utmost prudence
(Xinhua) 10:17, November 15, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Saturday urged the United States to approach the Taiwan question with utmost prudence.
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a query concerning the recently announced 330-million-U.S.-dollar U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland says reunification to bring better lives for Taiwan people
- China voices confidence of safeguarding homeland after release of hi-res Taiwan satellite images
- Implementation of 15th Five-Year Plan to offer more opportunities for Taiwan people, businesses: spokesperson
- Any force obstructing China's reunification doomed to fail: FM spokesperson
- Mainland slams anti-China IPAC for making provocations on Taiwan-related issues
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.