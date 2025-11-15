China urges U.S. to approach Taiwan question with utmost prudence

Xinhua) 10:17, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Saturday urged the United States to approach the Taiwan question with utmost prudence.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a query concerning the recently announced 330-million-U.S.-dollar U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

