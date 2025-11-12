Mainland slams anti-China IPAC for making provocations on Taiwan-related issues

Xinhua) 16:25, November 12, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the so-called Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) for making provocations on Taiwan-related issues.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query about the IPAC annual meeting held in Brussels, where Taiwan's Hsiao Bi-khim attended as a speaker.

Chen dismissed the so-called IPAC as merely a clique of anti-China elements, expressing firm opposition to its repeated interference in Taiwan-related issues.

He also slammed the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan, noting that their collusion with such organizations to stage a farce will only add to the ridicule and bring disgrace upon themselves.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)