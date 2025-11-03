National immigration authority rolls out 10 new measures including port access expansion for Taiwan residents traveling to mainland

Global Times) 14:45, November 03, 2025

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on Monday that it will roll out 10 new measures to support high-quality development and further opening-up. Among these initiatives is the expansion of entry ports authorized to issue single-entry travel permits for Taiwan residents visiting the Chinese mainland.

According to the announcement, starting November 20, 2025, the number of ports where Taiwan residents can obtain a single-entry Mainland Travel Permit upon arrival will increase from 58 to 100.

Under the new policy, Taiwan residents arriving at the ports without valid travel document for entering and exiting the mainland may apply to the exit-entry administration authorities of public security organs at the port for the single-entry Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, and may obtain the document and enter upon approval, the NIA said.

Meanwhile, starting from Wednesday, November 5, the mainland residents' applications for family visit endorsements for traveling to and from Taiwan region will now be accepted nationwide. Mainland residents planning to travel to and from Taiwan region for family visits can submit applications for family visit endorsements at any exit-entry administration authorities of public security organs above county level, according to the NIA. The application procedures shall be aligned with the requirements prescribed by the place of household registration of the applicant, the NIA said.

Other supportive measures include expanding pilot scope of talent endorsement policy, promoting the application of intelligent exit-entry clearance in some ports open for navigation and passage with Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions, supporting the efficient cross-border flow of production factors within the Shenzhen Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone and expanding the scope of ports where individuals eligible for 24-hour visa-free direct transit may be exempted for immigration inspection procedures.

For the application of intelligent exit-entry clearance in some ports for passage with Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, the facial recognition technology will be applied in more ports in addition to Shenzhen Bay Port in Shenzhen and Gongbei Port in Zhuhai.

Mainland residents holding valid Exit-Entry Permit for Traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macao and multiple-exit-entry endorsements of stay, family visit, business, talent and other types, as well as Hong Kong and Macao residents holding valid Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents (including non-Chinese citizens) and Taiwan residents holding 5-year valid Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents aged 14 and above and agree to have their facial and fingerprint information collected and verified, may choose to go through the intelligent fast lanes in the ports mentioned above through facial recognition, the NIA said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)