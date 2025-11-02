Cheng Li-wun assumes leadership of Kuomintang

TAIPEI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Cheng Li-wun took office as chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party during the party's congress held in Taipei on Saturday.

In her address, Cheng criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for manipulating media outlets to spread disinformation and sow divisions and hatred.

Cheng accused the DPP of using the judiciary as a tool to suppress political opponents and engage in acts of political oppression, thereby jeopardizing Taiwan's democracy. She warned that Taiwan's strengths in economy, trade and core industries may be in danger of being depleted.

Over the years, the DPP has fragmented Taiwan society, leading to internal strife and stagnation, Cheng said. "Taiwan has no time left. We can no longer sink further or let hatred spread."

The new chairperson pledged that the KMT would shoulder the mission to restore normalcy and rectify errors, create a new economic miracle for Taiwan and promote peace across the Taiwan Strait.

During the congress, Cheng's nominations for the party's vice chairpersons were approved.

A party report adopted during the KMT congress emphasized that the KMT has consistently regarded promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation as its responsibility. This commitment serves peace, stability and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and aligns with the aspirations of the majority of Taiwan people, the report noted.

The document reaffirmed the KMT's adherence to the 1992 Consensus and opposition to "Taiwan independence," vowing to maintain cross-Strait communication, ease tensions and continuously advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties.

The event also featured a ceremonial transfer of duties from outgoing KMT Chairman Eric Chu to Cheng.

Among the attendees were former KMT leaders Ma Ying-jeou, Wu Po-hsiung and Hung Hsiu-chu.

