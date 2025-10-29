Police look into possible secession acts

China Daily) 09:50, October 29, 2025

Police in Chongqing have launched a criminal investigation into Shen Pao-yang, a figure the Chinese mainland identifies as a "Taiwan independence" separatist, on suspicion of secession offenses, according to a police notice issued on Tuesday.

The notice, released by the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau, stated the decision was made to resolutely crack down on Shen's suspected acts of secession, which include initiating and establishing the "Kuma Academy", which mainland authorities describe as a "Taiwan independence" separatist organization.

Citing the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China and judicial guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, the bureau said it decided to open a criminal investigation against Shen for suspected secession offenses and to hold him legally accountable.

Shen, 43, from Taipei, was listed as an obstinate "Taiwan independence" separatist by the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Oct 14, 2024. According to the office, Shen — with the support of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities and external forces — established the "Kuma Academy" in 2022. The academy is accused of openly cultivating violent "Taiwan independence" separatists under the guise of "lectures", "training sessions", "outdoor drills" and even "parent-child activities".

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, responded to the investigation announcement, stating that Shen had initiated and organized a separatist organization, spread secessionist fallacies and long engaged in activities aimed at splitting the country. Chen described Shen as an "out-and-out 'Taiwan independence' diehard".

Chen added that the investigation is a concrete action to implement the judicial guidelines and a just and necessary measure to oppose separatism and safeguard national unity.

"'Taiwan independence' separatist activities are the greatest and most immediate threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Chen said. He condemned "Taiwan independence" diehards as "national degenerates and criminals" who undermine cross-Strait relations, attempt to divide the nation and incite confrontation in pursuit of secession.

"Taking firm and severe legal action against the very few 'Taiwan independence' diehards whose words and deeds are egregious and whose separatist activities are rampant aims to safeguard the interests and well-being of the broad masses of Taiwan compatriots, as well as defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Shen has been subject to mainland sanctions since October 2024. He and his family members are prohibited from entering the Chinese mainland, as well as the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions. His affiliated enterprises and financial backers are also barred from doing business on the mainland.

In March, the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office launched a dedicated section on its official website for reporting the malicious acts of "Taiwan independence" separatists against Taiwan compatriots, which had received nearly 6,000 reports as of May.

Chen expressed hope that Taiwan compatriots will clearly distinguish right from wrong, firmly oppose the acts of "Taiwan independence" separatists and work together to promote cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation and integrated development.

