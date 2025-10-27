Exhibition on history of Taiwan compatriots' resistance against Japanese aggression held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:16, October 27, 2025

People visit "Unyielding Treasure Island: Loyal to the Motherland," an exhibition on the history of Taiwan compatriots' resistance against Japanese aggression, at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2025. Featuring 387 archive photographs and 453 cultural relics, the exhibition opened here on Saturday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

