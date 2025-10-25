One-China principle must be upheld for maintaining cross-Strait peace, stability: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:42, October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, one must uphold the one-China principle and unequivocally oppose "Taiwan independence."

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about relevant statements by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul regarding one-China principle in an interview.

Guo said there's but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. "This is the most complete and accurate and only definition of the one-China principle. There is no justification or room for individual definition."

The greatest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait comes from the separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" forces and the external connivance and support they receive, said Guo.

He said that to maintain cross-Strait peace and stability, one must uphold the one-China principle and unequivocally oppose "Taiwan independence." Those who only call for no change of the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and do not oppose "Taiwan independence" are actually aiding and abetting "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, which will disrupt peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"We hope Germany will strictly abide by the one-China principle and unequivocally oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities," he added.

