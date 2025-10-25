Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration a powerful measure to safeguard historical facts, national glory: mainland

Xinhua) 09:38, October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said that the national legislature's decision to establish Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration is a powerful measure to safeguard the historical facts and national glory of Taiwan's restoration and return to the motherland.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said this solemn decision "epitomizes the shared expectation and collective will of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Taiwan."

Oct. 25 is designated as the Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration and commemorative activities in various forms will be organized on this day, according to the decision adopted at the five-day session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), which opened on Friday.

Chen noted that in 1945, the Chinese people achieved a great victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. On October 25 of that year, the ceremony to accept Japan's surrender in the Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei. From that point on, Taiwan and the Penghu Islands returned to China's sovereign jurisdiction.

The restoration of Taiwan is an important outcome of the War of Resistance and a compelling proof of the Chinese government's recovery of sovereignty over Taiwan. It is also an important part of the historical fact and legal chain that Taiwan is an integral part of China, and a national memory shared by all Chinese, Chen noted.

The establishment of the commemorative day will inspire Chinese people to bear history in mind, carry forward the patriotic legacies and national spirit forged in the War of Resistance, and more resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at seeking "Taiwan independence" and external interference, Chen said.

Chen also highlighted further efforts to launch various commemorative activities and carry out relevant patriotic education campaigns, as well as efforts to rally compatriots in Taiwan to advance the cause of national reunification and rejuvenation.

