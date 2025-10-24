Academic symposium held in Beijing to discuss new dynamics of cross-Straits relations

13:11, October 24, 2025

An academic symposium on the new dynamics of cross-Straits relations was held at Tsinghua University in Beijing on October 23, 2025. Photo: Liu Xin/GT

An academic symposium on the new dynamics of cross-Straits relations was held at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Thursday, bringing together more than 140 scholars and experts from both the Chinese mainland and Taiwan island. Participants discussed topics including the latest political and economic trends across the Taiwan Straits, people-to-people exchanges, and the significance of Taiwan's restoration to China in the broader context of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, Qiu Kaiming, vice president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), emphasized that cross-Straits relations and the cause of national reunification have always advanced by overcoming challenges and addressing new circumstances. In light of the current complex situation, he called for unity among compatriots on both sides of the Straits, urging all to stand firmly on the right side of history and uphold the dignity of being Chinese.

Qiu also encouraged continued efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, advance national reunification, and jointly create a brighter future for the Chinese nation.

During the keynote session, 14 experts and scholars from both sides of the Straits delivered in-depth analyses of the current situation from political, economic, social, and international perspectives. They also put forward policy recommendations for advancing cross-Straits relations and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland under the new circumstances.

Scholars attended the symposium noted that the public opinion in Taiwan island is shifting positively — the so-called "resist China, protect Taiwan" stance is waning, while support for cross-Straits peace and exchanges is becoming mainstream. More island residents are breaking the "chilling effect" imposed by "Taiwan independence" forces, openly identifying themselves as Chinese and discussing national reunification.

Some also said that the rapid rise of digital and intelligent technologies is reshaping cross-Straits youth exchanges. New media has broken the "information bubble" created by separatist forces, allowing more Taiwan youth to learn the truth about the mainland online. Scholars, especially younger generations on both sides, should explore how to harness technological change to create new opportunities for cross-Straits relations.

At a roundtable, scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Straits reflected on the historical path of Taiwan's restoration and expressed a shared and heartfelt hope that people across the Straits will soon come together to share in the glory of the Chinese nation's rejuvenation.

A grand gathering marking the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China will be held around October 25 on the mainland and Taiwan compatriots will be invited to attend the event, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Ting Jen-Fang, a visiting scholar of the East China Normal University, told the Global Times that the Lai Ching-te authorities completely deny the concept of "Taiwan's restoration," replacing it with the term "end of the war," which has sparked strong backlash on the island.

Taiwan's restoration to China from Japanese occupation in 1945 is an undeniable fact, and the mainland's position on this has always been clear. Commemorating Taiwan's restoration serves to clarify history and reaffirm the truth. For those in Taiwan who uphold this truth, such remembrance is both an encouragement and a source of strength, said Ding.

