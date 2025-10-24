Home>>
GT interview with Meichuxi songwriter: How a song resonates across the Straits
(Global Times) 14:14, October 24, 2025
In recent days, one of the most talked-about songs across the Taiwan Straits has evidently become Good for Nothing — or Meichuxi in Chinese. In an interview with the Global Times, songwriter Wang Bo discussed the inspiration behind his song, why it resonated so widely across the Straits, and how ...
