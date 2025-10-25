Mainland slams DPP authorities for suppressing reunification supporters in Taiwan

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for using judicial clout to suppress and persecute patriots on the island who advocate national reunification.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a prison sentence the DPP authorities handed to Kao An-kuo, a retired senior military officer in Taiwan who supports national reunification.

The DPP authorities' relentless crackdown on political dissent is grounded in their separatist nature and pursuit of "Taiwan independence," aiming to serve the party's self-interests, Chen said.

He also called on Taiwan society to oppose the DPP's abuse of power in its persecution of patriots, and warned relevant institutions and personnel in Taiwan that acting as pawns of separatist forces will face lawful penalties and a reckoning in history.

