Commentary: Commemorating Taiwan's restoration in pursuit of national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 10:21, October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Eight decades ago, Taiwan -- a part of China -- was restored to its motherland, marking the end of half a century of Japanese colonial occupation. Its return remains a glory shared by compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and is a national memory shared by all Chinese people.

China's national legislature on Friday voted to designate Oct. 25 as the Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration.

The restoration of Taiwan is an important outcome of victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and a compelling proof of the Chinese government's recovery of sovereignty over Taiwan. It is also an important part of the historical fact and legal chain that Taiwan is an integral part of China.

In 1894, Japan initiated a war against China and then occupied Taiwan. Laying their blood and lives on the line to resist Japanese occupation, countless compatriots from Taiwan proved they were Chinese and inseparable members of the family of the Chinese nation.

In 1945, all Chinese, including compatriots in Taiwan, achieved the great victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, which brought about Taiwan's restoration to the motherland. A ceremony to accept Japan's surrender in the Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei on Oct. 25, 1945. It was at that point in history that China recovered Taiwan de jure and de facto.

Taiwan's restoration became a significant part of the post-war international order. For a time, however, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and "Taiwan independence" forces have been colluding with external forces to take provocative actions designed to divide the country. They are attempting to deny the history of Taiwan's recovery and challenge the post-war international order.

The fruits of victory must be safeguarded. China will not tolerate any damage to its national sovereignty or territorial integrity, and will never allow the outcomes of its victory to be trampled upon.

In recent years, the country has further enriched the legal framework for punishing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and resolutely fought against separatism and countered interference. Any attempt to prevent reunification and undermine the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation is doomed to failure.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) regards resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification its historic mission and unshakable commitment. The country has the strength and the confidence to deal with complexities and overcome risks and threats, and the ability to take great strides forward on the path to national reunification.

In the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, the CPC calls for promoting the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and advancing the cause of national reunification.

Complete reunification is critical to national rejuvenation. Both are unstoppable. Never before has China been so close to, confident in and capable of achieving the goal of national rejuvenation. The same is true when it comes to its goal of complete national reunification. The policies of peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" are the best way to realize reunification across the Taiwan Strait.

Encouragingly, a growing number of Taiwan compatriots, particularly the youth, are breaking through the "chilling effect" created by separatist forces, daring to express their identity as Chinese. The "Taiwan independence" forces are becoming increasingly unpopular.

Standing before a new horizon in history, compatriots on both sides of the Strait -- pursuing the greater good of the nation, and making united efforts -- will achieve the great goal of national reunification and create a bright future of national rejuvenation.

