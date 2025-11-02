China to hold commemorative events marking 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen

Xinhua) 11:14, November 02, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body has adopted a decision to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, a great national hero, a great patriot, and a great forerunner of China's democratic revolution.

The decision was made at the 14th session of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Saturday.

Nov. 12, 2026 marks the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, and a grand commemoration will be held on the occasion, according to the decision.

This is to commemorate Sun's immortal contributions to national independence, social progress and the people's well-being, and to consolidate and strengthen the great unity of all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad.

It also seeks to advance the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the great cause of national reunification, and to rally the strength of the entire Chinese nation for building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, according to the decision.

