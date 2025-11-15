Any force obstructing China's reunification doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:11, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will never compromise or concede on its core interests such as national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and any force that dares to obstruct China's reunification is doomed to fail, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Friday.

Lin made the remarks after Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned the Japanese ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, on Thursday, making serious démarches over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's provocative remarks on Taiwan, which imply the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

Lin told a regular news briefing that the root cause of the problem lies in Takaichi's "extremely wrongful, dangerous and provocative remarks on Taiwan and her refusal to change course and retract what she had said."

"That grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, violates international law and the basic norms of international relations, and damages the post-WWII international order," Lin said.

It also contravenes the one-China principle and the guiding principles set forth in the four China-Japan political documents, disrupts the political foundations of China-Japan relations, and hurts the Chinese people's sentiment, he added.

Noting that many politicians and people with vision in Japan have raised caution and criticism, Lin said China cherishes peace and values good faith.

"That said, when it comes to China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and any other issues concerning China's core interests, no one shall ever expect any compromise or concession from China," Lin said.

He continued to stress that no one shall have the illusion that China will swallow the bitter fruit that undermines its interests.

"No one shall seek to challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people, for whoever try to do so will be dealt a head-on blow and find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," Lin said.

"For anyone who dare to hold back China's reunification: Failure will be their fate," added the spokesperson.

