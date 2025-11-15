China strongly deplores, opposes latest U.S. arms sale to Taiwan: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 11:21, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday slammed the United States for its latest arms sale to China's Taiwan region, saying that China strongly deplores and opposes this action and will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

According to media reports, the Pentagon said on Thursday that the U.S. side has approved the arms sale to Taiwan, the first such transaction in President Donald Trump's second term.

When asked for comments, spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily news briefing that U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region seriously violate one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982, undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, violate international law and send a gravely wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations," said Lin.

The Chinese side urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, deliver on the commitments made by U.S. leaders on issues related to Taiwan, stop condoning and aiding separatists' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" through military buildup, and uphold China-U.S. relations and cross-Strait peace and stability with concrete actions, Lin added.

