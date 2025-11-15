The crazier "Taiwan independence" separatists become, the sooner they will perish: mainland

Xinhua) 13:48, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday responded to "Taiwan independence" separatists' provocations, saying that the crazier they become, the sooner they will perish.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query about the notorious Shen Pao-yang, a Taiwan separatist who recently travelled to Germany and published a video footage saying that "we will never back down."

Chen said separatists had "reached a dead end," adding that the farce involving Shen and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities only revealed their anxiety as "the sword of punishment for separatism hangs over their heads."

He said that "the crazier 'Taiwan independence' separatists become, the sooner they will perish," warning that they face the judgment of justice and a disgraceful end.

Shen, a Taipei native in his 40s, was put on the list of obstinate "Taiwan independence" separatists by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council last year.

In late October this year, police in Chongqing Municipality announced that a criminal investigation had been launched against Shen on suspicion of secession.

The case was opened to resolutely combat Shen's criminal acts of secession, including initiating and establishing the separatist organization, the Kuma Academy.

