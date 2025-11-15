Mainland's top Taiwan affairs official meets KMT vice chairman

Xinhua) 15:46, November 15, 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, Chinese mainland's top Taiwan affairs official, met with Chang Jung-kung, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, and his delegation in Shanghai on Friday.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at the meeting that based on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the mainland is ready to work with the KMT to oppose secessionist activities and crush any attempts by Japan or other external forces to interfere in affairs related to Taiwan.

He called for efforts to strengthen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, advance peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait, and strive for national reunification and rejuvenation.

Chang said people on both sides of the Strait are all Chinese, sharing the same bloodline, culture and history, and cross-Strait affairs should be decided by people on both sides.

He expressed hope that the CPC and KMT would continue to build on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," deepen exchanges and cooperation, and safeguard peace and stability across the Strait.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)