Mainland official highlights greater opportunities for Taiwan businesses on mainland

Xinhua) 09:25, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, Chinese mainland's top Taiwan affairs official, highlighted the growing opportunities for Taiwan businesses on the mainland at a meeting on Tuesday.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with a visiting delegation from the Taiwan Federation of Industries (TFI) in Beijing.

The upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will create broader space for strengthening economic cooperation and deepening integration between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Song said.

He expressed hope that Taiwan business people will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence" secession and external interference, and work together to safeguard, build and develop the common home of the Chinese nation.

Miau Feng-chiang, honorary chairman of the federation, said that the key to peaceful development of cross-Strait relations lies in the 1992 Consensus, adding that people on both sides of the Strait share the aspiration for better relations.

He pledged that the TFI would continue to promote exchanges, deepen industrial cooperation across the Strait, and help more Taiwan enterprises invest and develop on the mainland.

