Whether anything happens to Taiwan none of Japan's business: Chinese spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:40, November 20, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan should remember that Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and whether anything happens to Taiwan is not Japan's business at all, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday. 

