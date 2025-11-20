Top political advisor stresses resolve to oppose external interference on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 13:13, November 20, 2025

CHENGDU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Huning reiterated on Thursday the mainland's resolve to resolutely crack down on separatist forces aimed at "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a cross-Strait seminar held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

He stressed that the victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and Taiwan's restoration to the motherland stand as a great triumph and a source of profound national pride for the Chinese nation.

They underscore a fundamental truth: a strong and unified country is always the foundation on which the future of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Taiwan, ultimately depends, Wang noted.

Wang also noted that, at a grand gathering in September marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the mainland solemnly declared that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable.

He added that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in October further stressed advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and promoting the cause of national reunification as China works to build itself into a modern socialist country in all respects.

"We will fully implement the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus," said Wang, pledging efforts to promote cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, enhance the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and make concerted efforts to create a brighter future for the Chinese nation.

The seminar, the fifth edition of its kind, was co-organized by the mainland-based Cross-Straits Relations Research Center and Taiwan patriotic groups supporting reunification.

More than 200 participants attended the event, including Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, New Party Chairman Wu Cheng-tien, experts and scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and guests from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

