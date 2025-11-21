China Buzz: How a viral fried rice shop shows the warmth of city governance

People's Daily Online) 17:42, November 21, 2025

In the heart of Tuanjiehu neighborhood in Beijing's Chaoyang District, a humble fried rice stall has become an unexpected city sensation. What began as a mobile food cart exploded in popularity after going viral on social media. With assistance from the Tuanjiehu subdistrict office and urban management teams, the owner successfully opened a permanent shop.​

Today, long lines form even before the shop opens. People come not only for a bowl of fried rice, but also for the simple warmth of everyday life and a glimpse of the thoughtful city governance shaping Beijing's vibrant night economy.

