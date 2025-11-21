Home>>
China Buzz: How a viral fried rice shop shows the warmth of city governance
(People's Daily Online) 17:42, November 21, 2025
In the heart of Tuanjiehu neighborhood in Beijing's Chaoyang District, a humble fried rice stall has become an unexpected city sensation. What began as a mobile food cart exploded in popularity after going viral on social media. With assistance from the Tuanjiehu subdistrict office and urban management teams, the owner successfully opened a permanent shop.
Today, long lines form even before the shop opens. People come not only for a bowl of fried rice, but also for the simple warmth of everyday life and a glimpse of the thoughtful city governance shaping Beijing's vibrant night economy.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Buzz: Xinjiang Grand Bazaar offers taste of home for all
- ChinaBuzz: Duanwu Festival cultural handbook
- China Buzz: Weight management fever ignites, burning calories across China
- China Buzz: DeepSeek and the thriving Chinese AI industry bring convenience to its users
- China Buzz: 'Puppy Mountain' steals hearts across China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.