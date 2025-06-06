Home>>
China Buzz: Xinjiang Grand Bazaar offers taste of home for all
By Wu Chaolan, Xu Zheng (People's Daily Online) 10:15, June 06, 2025
The Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is a vibrant landmark filled with color, music and culture. Visitors can find not only local treasures but also international flavors and traditions from across Central Asia and beyond.
Join Ulukova Begimai, an international student from Kyrgyzstan studying at Xinjiang University, as she explores this global marketplace and discovers pieces of home in every corner.
