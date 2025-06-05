Suspect in NW China's Urumqi placed under criminal coercive measures for trafficking thousand-year-old 'shroud' to repay gambling debts: media

Global Times) 15:46, June 05, 2025

(Screenshot from a video of the Beijing News We Video)

The Ganquanpu branch of the Urumqi Public Security Bureau, in conjunction with the criminal investigation team from the bureau, successfully cracked a case of cultural relic trafficking related to Xiaohe Cemetery in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The investigation was triggered by the discovery of a suspected "shroud", according to the Xinjiang Fazhi Bao.

On May 22, after appraisal by cultural relic authorities and confirmed it to be that this "shroud" was actually four woolen textile relics from the Bronze Age, including three woolen cloaks and one segmented woolen belt, all of which are classified as nationally protected third-grade relics, according to the report.

The Xiaohe Cemetery is a nationally protected cultural heritage site. In April, the Ganquanpu branch of the Urumqi Public Security Bureau received a tip-off that someone was trafficking cultural relics unearthed from the Xiaohe Cemetery, suspected to be the "shroud." The police immediately assembled a special task force. Through extensive data comparison and tracking, on April 24, the police apprehended the suspect in a residential area of Urumqi, seizing well-preserved cultural relics, according to the report.

In 2005, the suspect's friend illegally entered the Xiaohe Cemetery to loot relics. While most were sold, the so-called "shroud" removed from the mummified corpse remained unsold and was handed over to the suspect, with instructions to find a buyer when possible, according to the report.

Surprisingly, this item remained untouched for 20 years. During the period, although the suspect attempted to sell it, the unique nature of the relic made it difficult to find a buyer. This year, faced with over 200,000 yuan ($27,834) in gambling debts, the suspect revisited the idea of selling the "shroud." After researching online, he learned of its considerable value and began searching for buyers. However, the police received information first and apprehended the suspect, according to the report. The Beijing News We Video also reported the news.

The suspect is currently under criminal coercive measures for suspected trafficking of cultural relics, and the police are actively pursuing his accomplice. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Beijing News We Video.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)