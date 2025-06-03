Xinjiang land port starts 24/7 operations to boost trade with Central Asia

An immigration officer conducts inspection work at Irkeshtam port in Wuqia County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Irkeshtam Port in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region officially launched a pilot 24/7 cargo clearance model on Sunday, becoming the second land port in the region after Horgos and the first in southern Xinjiang to operate around the clock.

The move is expected to further streamline trade and logistics between China and Central Asia, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Monday.

As China's westernmost land port, the Irkeshtam Port serves as a vital gateway between China and Kyrgyzstan and a key hub connecting Central and West Asia. In recent years, its role in facilitating cross-border connectivity has expanded notably, with steadily increasing traffic. On May 7 and 8 this year, the port recorded more than 1,000 daily crossings, which highlighted the robust demand for cross-border transportation, Xinhua reported.

To support the smooth operation of the 24/7 cargo clearance model, the Irkeshtam border inspection station has optimized staffing and adopted a shift-based rotation system. An on-arrival inspection mechanism was also introduced for freight vehicles, aiming to balance stringent border controls with efficient traffic flows.

"The round-the-clock operation of the Irkeshtam land port marks a key step in advancing economic development and expanding opening-up in southern Xinjiang," Sun Zhang, a railway expert at Shanghai's Tongji University, told the Global Times on Monday. "It not only boosts freight volume and cross-border trade, but also positions southern Xinjiang as a vital hub for China's foreign trade, placing it at the frontier of the country's opening-up efforts."

Sun noted that 24-hour customs clearance will further enhance connectivity between southern Xinjiang and Central Asia. "As the region's first round-the-clock land port, it reinforces Kashgar's role as a major economic hub and contributes to China's dual circulation strategy by deepening both domestic integration and international trade links," Sun said.

Official data showed a sharp increase in traffic at the Irkeshtam Port since the start of the year. As of Sunday, border authorities had processed more than 105,800 travelers and more than 98,500 vehicles, up 80 percent and 79 percent year-on-year, respectively. Between 10 am Sunday and 8 am Monday, following the start of the trial of 24-hour freight clearance operations, 966 freight vehicles were processed, per Xinhua.

Xinjiang serves as a key hub for China-Central Asia trade, Sun said, adding that amid uncertainty in the global trade situation, the move at the Irkeshtam Port sends a clear signal of China's resolve to accelerate westward and southward opening-up.

In 2024, trade between China and Central Asia reached a record $94.8 billion, thanks to thriving cross-border e-commerce. China's total investment in the region has exceeded $30 billion, as connectivity improves and trade facilitation continues to deepen, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

