Foreign journalists refute Western propaganda after visiting Xinjiang

A group of foreign journalists participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Cultural Exchange Camp shared their firsthand experiences after visiting Xinjiang, China, challenging misconceptions fueled by some Western media outlets.

Instead of fear and oppression, the journalists described witnessing a vibrant and peaceful region where people live freely, smile openly and embrace rapid development. Their impressions stood in sharp contrast to the fear-based narratives often found in Western coverage.

As one journalist said, "What we heard and what we’re seeing — it’s very different."

Some expressed a desire to return with their families and encouraged others to visit Xinjiang and see the reality for themselves.

