How easily can a package reach Xinjiang?

(People's Daily App) 16:45, May 28, 2025

Anna Fomina, a young Russian visitor to Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, orders Chinese tea on her Chinese friend's phone ‒ and it arrives in one day. Easy, fast, and reliable. Join Fomina to find out about the convenience of deliveries within China.

