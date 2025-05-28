Home>>
How easily can a package reach Xinjiang?
(People's Daily App) 16:45, May 28, 2025
Anna Fomina, a young Russian visitor to Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, orders Chinese tea on her Chinese friend's phone ‒ and it arrives in one day. Easy, fast, and reliable. Join Fomina to find out about the convenience of deliveries within China.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Li Yuanxin, Liu Chenshuo, and intern Li Weixu)
