China Buzz: Int'l journalists dance with Xinjiang performers in Kuqa, NW China

International journalists taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Youth Cultural Exchange Camp recently visited Qiuci Alley, an ancient alley of Kuqa city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During their visit, they joined local performers in a lively traditional dance.

For many of the journalists, it was the first time they had danced with Chinese hosts. They expressed great admiration for Xinjiang's rich culture, as well as for the region's ethnic diversity and the enthusiasm of the performers.

The journalists noted that the dancers' smiling faces reflected China's commitment to preserving local traditions and encouraging cultural respect. Several participants said more overseas media delegations should visit Xinjiang to see the region's vibrant development and community life firsthand.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)