Xinjiang's border port sees surging export of vehicles

Xinhua) 16:15, May 29, 2025

URUMQI, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Horgos Port, a major railway hub in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, exported 106,000 vehicles from January to April, up 18 percent year on year, according to Horgos Customs.

Currently, more than 500 commercial vehicles, including new energy vehicles, forklifts, coaches and dump trucks, are exported daily from Horgos Port to Belt and Road partner countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"Now we have multiple customs clearance options for vehicle exports to choose from, which significantly streamlines our operations," said Liang Hao, general manager of an international freight forwarding company, which has exported over 4,300 commercial vehicles through the port this year. "We're very optimistic about the export prospects of Chinese-made vehicles."

In response to the surging export volume of automotive products, Horgos Customs has implemented a 24-hour freight clearance system and strengthened international cooperation to ensure efficient clearance of exported vehicles.

